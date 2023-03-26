Indy 500 Field Full and Argentina Race Explored

This week’s episode: Ryan Hunter-Reay is confirmed in the second Dreyer & Reinbold Racing entry, meaning the Indy 500 field is full at 33, Linus Lundqvist will test for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing after the Texas race at TMS and IndyCar officials visited the Termas de Rio Hondo track in Argentina to explore a potential race there in the future.
