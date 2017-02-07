INDOT warns of return to winter weather

NORTHERN INDIANA (WOWO): The mid-50 temperatures the area has seen over the past two days are about to come to an end, with some dangerous driving weather incoming.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) tells WOWO News the National Weather Service has predicted snowfall for the northern half of the state starting Wednesday morning. Its impact on roadways will vary by location, but INDOT personnel plan on deploying their yellow salt trucks when and where they’re needed.

The above-average air temperatures are expected to have warmed the ground enough to keep most pavement temperatures above freezing into Wednesday, but INDOT says you should still be aware of the potential for slick spots, especially on ramps and bridges, with snowfall possible throughout the day and ground temperatures expected to fall below freezing during the evening hours.