INDOT to hold seasonal hiring event Thursday

STATEWIDE (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will hold a Winter seasonal hiring event Thursday.

This will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seasonal employment runs from November through March with a starting pay of $20 per hour. INDOT offers $250 sign-on and $500 retention bonuses for eligible candidates. You must have a valid commercial driver’s license (CDL).

There are four hiring events in Northeast Indiana:

Fort Wayne Sub-District

5333 Hatfield Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46808

Elkhart Sub-District

58905 CR 9, Elkhart, IN 46517

Wabash Sub-District

1290 Manchester Ave., Wabash, IN 46992

Bluffton Sub-District

2800 West SR 124, Bluffton, IN 46714

Registration is not required, but candidates are encouraged to apply online prior to attending. Visit indotjobs.com or text “INDOT Winter” to 468311 to learn more and submit an application. You can also email careers@indot.in.gov with any questions.