INDOT To Discuss Potential Changes For U.S. 30

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A major roadway could see change in the near future. Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation want to hear from local residents regarding what future plans should be regarding U.S. 30. INDOT officials say they are looking to improve the safety of the busy, and often dangerous highway and want to make it more efficient to drivers.

According to our partners in news at 21 Alive INDOT is conducting a ProPEL study, which is a two-year study initiative to facilitate transportation planning to consider environmental, community and economic goals to build stronger transportation systems for the U.S. 30 corridor.

Regional officials say they are pushing for U.S. 30 to be safer and more efficient for passenger travel. Officials say that their biggest concern is the dozens of stoplights that line the highway, which they say slows traffic and causes more accidents.

The public is invited to join the conversation next Saturday at the Pete Thorn Center in Warsaw from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.