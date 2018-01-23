INDOT tackling potholes after extreme temperatures

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The extreme fluctuation of temperatures dipping above and below freezing the past few weeks has created prime conditions for potholes on Indiana roadways.

To deal with the potholes officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation will be allowing crews to close travel lanes where necessary for priority repairs. Drivers are being asked to be patient and cautious as the maintenance crews could be making repairs any time, day or night.

Meantime, if you encounter a pothole on a numbered state route, interstate or U.S. highway, you can contact your regional INDOT district or follow the “Report a Concern” link at potholes.indot.in.gov or on the INDOT mobile app.

For potholes on city streets or county roads, you can contact the proper city or county maintenance department.