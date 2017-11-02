INDOT Study: potential I-69 toll could raise $11-billion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The state of Indiana stands to bring in billions of dollars in a proposed statewide tolling program.

A feasibility study released yesterday by the Indiana Department of Transportation says between 2021 and 2050, the state could bring in between $39-billion and $53-billion in toll revenue on potential tolls on Interstates 64, 65, 69, 70, 74 and 94.

Tolling revenue on I-69 itself would cost someone driving from Fort Wayne to Indianapolis $4.20 one-way, and would bring the state between $8.4-billion and $11-billion from 2021 to 2050.

Proposed toll rates were 4 cents per mile for a passenger vehicle, and 19 cents per mile for “heavy trucks” like semis.

The study is part of a transportation bill approved by the GOP-controlled state legislature and signed by Governor Eric Holcomb, which also included an increase in gasoline sales taxes.