INDOT reminding drivers to move over and slow down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Even though work zone awareness week wrapped up Friday, officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation are still reminding drivers to slow down and more over in work zones.

INDOT officials say as soon as drivers see flashing emergency lights, they should reduce their speed and increase the distance from the vehicle in front of them. This increases visibility and the ability to safely react to the situation ahead.

On multiple-lane highways, change lanes away from the emergency vehicle if it is safe to do so. If it is not safe to change lanes, drivers should reduce their speed at least 10 mph under the posted speed limit.

Drivers should not stop in the road because this can cause a chain reaction of rear-end collisions with other vehicles.

Violating Indiana’s Move Over law, (which states that drivers must move over and yield for emergency vehicles) can result in a fine and a license suspension of up to two years if the driver causes damage to emergency equipment, and causing injury or death of an emergency worker can result in a prison sentence.