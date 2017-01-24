INDOT ramping up efforts to address potholes

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Recent temperatures fluctuating above and below freezing have created prime conditions for potholes forming on Indiana roadways.

To deal with the new ruts, officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation, will allow their crews throughout the entire state, to close travel lanes when and where necessary during daytime hours, including during peak travel times for priority repairs.

According to an INDOT press release, crews will limit their daytime work hours and try to avoid working in travel lanes. However, drivers may encounter maintenance crews making priority repairs any time of the day or night. Therefore, they’re asking drivers to be alert while behind the wheel; slow down and give highway workers space to do their jobs.

To report a pothole on a numbered state route, interstate or U.S. highway, contact your regional INDOT district or follow the “Report a Concern” link at potholes.indot.in.gov.

For potholes on city streets or county roads, you’re asked to contact the proper city or county maintenance department.