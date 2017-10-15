INDOT in midst of winter prep

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It hasn’t been your typical autumn, but already the Indiana Department of Transportation is looking ahead to winter.

All this month, INDOT inspectors are traveling throughout the state to take a look at their snow and ice equipment, including Fort Wayne’s 14 units.

All of the truck will have to pass a full bumper-to-bumper examination, and Nichole Thomas of INDOT tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 they pay special attention to the trucks’ steering and braking capabilities. Snow plow drivers also have to pass a mandatory yearly traning.

The Farmer’s Almanac is calling for generally colder temperatures than last winter, but still likely with above-normal temperatures.