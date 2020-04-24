INDOT hosting virtual job fair next Thursday

INDIANA (WOWO): If you’re looking for a new job, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is hiring.

The company plans to host a virtual career fair next Thursday, April 30, to fill more than 100 open positions.

The career fair is set for 10-11 a.m. EST on Microsoft Teams, which can be downloaded here.

Open positions include summer seasonal workers, highway technicians, equipment mechanics and construction engineers.

During the career fair, presenters from the Indiana State Personnel Department and INDOT will share information about each position, and explain what it’s like to work in the agency.

The live event can be accessed online with this link on Thursday.

You can also find a full list of job opportunities by visiting www.indotjobs.com.