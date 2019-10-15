INDOT hosting job fair for seasonal workers Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a job fair Wednesday across the state for seasonal snow plow drivers this winter.

INDOT will host the fair in Fort Wayne at 5333 Hatfield Road from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

These positions are for general highway maintenance including snow and ice removal by operating a snow plow and traffic maintenance such as repairing and installing signs and pavement markings.

A CDL license is required for the positions, which pay $16 per hour up to 37.5 hours per week plus snow events. INDOT is offering a $250 sign-on bonus and a $500 retention bonus. The jobs run from Nov. 4 of this year to March 20 of next year. However, these positions are not eligible for holiday pay, leave pay or state benefits.

Pre-registration is not required, but can be done here. If you have any questions, email INDOT here.