INDOT to begin work on US 30/33 interchange

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): You’ll want to keep an eye out for an upcoming road project in Allen County.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says they’ll start work on the interchange of US 30 and US 33 between I-69 and Kroemer road in Fort Wayne Friday, weather permitting.

Current ramps will be removed, and two new ramps will be installed. INDOT says the work is being done to make it safer to merge from 33 onto 30, and also includes new pavement, paved asphalt shoulders, and improved lighting and signage.

You can expect lane restrictions on both US 30 and 33 during the project, which should wrap up sometime in October.