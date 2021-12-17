Indiana’s unemployment rate lowest in more than 20 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s unemployment rate for November was 3.0%. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says that is the lowest the state has seen since November of 2000. This is in comparison to the national average, which stands at 4.2%.

Indiana’s unemployment rate had fallen to 3.1% in December of 2019 and was at 3.2% in March of 2020 before the pandemic began.

Private sector employment has also increased for five of the last six months. The state’s labor force participation rate is at 62.5%, above the national rate of 61.8%.