Indiana’s unemployment rate declines to 3.6 percent in April

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The state says Indiana’s unemployment rate declined to 3.6 percent in April and is below the national rate of 4.4 percent last month.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday the state’s April jobless rate compared with one of 3.9 percent in March.

Indiana’s labor force increased by 4,805 over the previous month, with a 16,408 increase in employment and an 11,603 decrease in unemployment. Indiana’s total labor force is more than 3.32 million and the state has a 64.6 percent labor force participation rate.