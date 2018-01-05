Some of Indiana’s townships would be forced to consolidate under proposed plan

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Nearly a third of Indiana’s 1,005 townships would be forced to consolidate with others under a plan proposed by House Republicans.

The Indianapolis Star and The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette report all townships with populations of less than 1,200 residents would be merged into others within five years under the legislation announced Thursday. It would affect 309 townships, mostly in rural areas.

House Speaker Brian Bosma said the move could eliminate as many as 1,200 elected officials since every township has an elected trustee and advisory board of three members.

Indiana Township Association Executive Director Deborah Driskell said every person still would be served by a trustee and a board, and township services would continue.

She says her group supports the bill as written in an early draft.