INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Indiana’s smoking age will remain 18 after all.

A day after a House committee unanimously endorsed raising the legal age to 21, Speaker Brian Bosma ruled the bill has a significant impact on the state’s balance sheet. That requires a second look by the House Ways and Means Committee — and since Tuesday was the House deadline to submit committee reports, that kills the bill for the year.

Ways and Means Chairman Timothy Brown says five other states which have raised the age have seen a significant drop in sales and cigarette tax collections. He says the numbers deserve a thorough study before the state moves ahead.

RELATED: Soon you might have to be 21 to buy tobacco products