Indiana’s Secretary of Commerce Stepping Down, Future Plans In Question

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Secretary of Commerce is stepping down. Inside Indiana Business reports that Brad Chambers, who led the Indiana Economic Development Corp. during two years of record economic investments and fundamentally changed the way the state attracts businesses, is stepping down. The 59-year-old announced his decision Monday and will leave the job effective August 6th.

His departure was somewhat expected. Chambers signed a two-year contract with the state when he accepted the post in June 2021. Still, his departure increases speculation that he is considering a run for governor.

IEDC spokeswoman Erin Sweitzer said in an email that Chambers has “not yet indicated his future plans.” She did not respond directly to questions about whether he is pondering a run for governor.