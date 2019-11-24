Indiana’s Rick Clark Named ‘Farmer of the Year’ at Sustainable Ag Summit

Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture honored the recipients of the 2019 Sustainability Leadership Awards on the eve of the fifth annual Sustainable Agriculture Summit held in Indianapolis last week.

Rick Clark, a fifth generation farmer from Williamsport, Indiana, was named the 2019 Farmer of the Year.

Presented as the capstone of the Alliance’s fall meeting, these awards are given to farmers, organizations and individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership through their efforts to advance continuous improvement in the sustainability of U.S. commodity crop production.

In a press release, Field to Market had this to say about Clark:

“Honoring the outstanding contributions of a farmer who is committed to advancing sustainable agriculture through conservation and stewardship efforts on their farm and sharing best practices with their peers, this year’s Farmer of the Year Award recognizes Indiana corn and soy farmer Rick Clark for his leadership and dedication to conservation. As Field to Market’s highest honor for commodity crop producers, this distinctive award celebrates Clark’s commitment to delivering continuous improvement in soil health and related sustainable outcomes.

Clark’s dedication to soil health has resulted in a powerful impact on the sustainability of his operation, and inspired peers and partners in the supply chain to rally around the critical importance of soil health. His pursuit of innovation and passion for conservation is illustrated by a rigorous, systematic approach to maximizing the health of his soil, delivering tangible benefits on his land which will leaves a powerful legacy in sustaining future generations of his family.”

Clark was also honored earlier this year by the American Soybean Association as their Northeast Region Conservation Legacy Award recipient.

