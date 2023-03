STATEWIDE (WOWO) – The Indiana unemployment rate for January stood at 3.1%, compared to the national rate of 3.4%.

That’s according to numbers from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Indiana’s labor participation rate for the month held at 63.4%, compared to the national rate of 62.4%.

Private sector jobs increased by 12,000, translating to a gain of 85,000 from this time last year.

As of March 1, there were just under 131,000 job openings posted throughout the state.