Indiana’s Harvest Wraps Up Despite Midweek Rain

Midweek rains swept through much of the State and replenished fields as the 2020 harvest season came to a close, according to the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. Soil moisture levels increased slightly from the previous week, with 82 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate to surplus.

The average temperature for the week was 42.6 degrees Fahrenheit, 4.2 degrees above normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from none to 4.20 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 1.27 inches. There were 4.2 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending November 29.

Corn and soybean harvests have wrapped up across the State, both finishing slightly ahead of their respective five-year averages. Most of the State saw significant precipitation last week, replenishing fields after what had been a relatively dry November. The increased moisture and above average temperatures kept winter wheat emergence in line with the five year average. Winter wheat conditions remained stable with 64 percent of the crop rated in good to excellent condition.

Livestock were on winter pastures with hay supplementing feed. Other activities for the week included hauling grain, equipment maintenance, and year-end paperwork.