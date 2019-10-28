Indiana’s 10th Annual Drug Abuse Symposium set for this week

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) Attorney General Curtis Hill will host the two day symposium which is set for Wednesday and Thursday in Noblesville. Keynote speakers include Author Alex Berenson, Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and Dr Wilson Compton of the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Dozens of organizations will host breakout sessions featuring experts on combating the rising problem of drug abuse.

Dates: October 29 & 30, 2019 from 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Location: Embassy Suites Noblesville, 13700 Conference Center Dr, South Dr, Noblesville, IN 46060.

To see the full agenda click here.

RSVP to Assistant Deputy Director of Communications Lauren Houck here.