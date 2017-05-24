Indianapolis venue ups security after Manchester explosion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The head of one Indiana’s top concert venues says it’s stepping up security measures following a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, that killed 22 people.

RELATED: Death toll rises after apparent suicide bombing at Ariana Grande concert in UK

Pacers Sports & Entertainment President Rick Fuson issued a statement Tuesday saying Bankers Life Fieldhouse immediately upgraded security standards visible to the public and behind the scenes.

Fuson says no credible threat has been made to the downtown Indianapolis venue but he reminded people attending events there to remain cognizant of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity to staff or law enforcement.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse is the home of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers and the WNBA’s Indiana Fever and is set to host concerts this year by Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and other top acts.