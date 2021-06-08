Indianapolis businessman tapped for state commerce secretary

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed an Indianapolis businessman as the new head of Indiana’s business recruitment efforts.

Holcomb announced Monday that he had appointed Bradley B. Chambers as Indiana’s new secretary of commerce. He replaces Jim Schellinger, who resigned in March after more than four years in the post.

Chambers is the president, CEO, and founder of Buckingham Companies, an Indianapolis-based real estate company founded in 1984 that invests in, develops, and manages multifamily and mixed-use properties.

“There is no one more qualified to lead our economic development efforts than someone who’s been a leader in the business for 35 years,” Holcomb said in a statement.

Holcomb’s office said Chambers will enter into a two-year contract with the Indiana Economic Development Corp. board of directors to lead the IEDC.

Chambers will scale back his day-to-day involvement with Buckingham Companies while he serves as secretary of commerce, the governor’s office said in a news release. Buckingham Companies will not be eligible for state incentives during Chambers’ tenure with the state.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to strengthen statewide entrepreneurship and help drive Indiana’s overall business climate to the next level,” Chambers said in a statement.

Chambers also serves as the chair of the Indiana State Fair Commission and will remain in that role through this year’s Indiana State Fair.