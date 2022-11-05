Indiana woman sentenced in house crash that killed 2

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. (AP) — A woman whose car plowed into a northeastern Indiana home, killing a 74-year-old man and his great-grandson who were sitting on its front porch, has been sentenced to 57 years in prison.

Brandi S. Bare, 46, appeared Friday in Blackford County Superior Court in Hartford City.

Bare pleaded guilty in September to causing death when driving while intoxicated, reckless homicide and causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated.

Prosecutors said Bare was intoxicated on June 2 when her car crashed into the home in Montpelier, about 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

The home’s owner, Jerry A. “Jake” Michael, and his 5-year-old great-grandson, Jenson Reynolds, were killed. The boy’s younger sister and the siblings’ father were injured.

“The trauma and heartache you have caused a family will never be forgiven,” the boy’s mother, Kaitlyn Strait, told Bare at Friday’s sentencing. “You took my baby away from me. I hope you live in hell every day for the rest of your life.”