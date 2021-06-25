Indiana woman, 82, found stabbed to death in lakeside home

ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — Police are investigating the slaying of an 82-year-old woman whose stabbing death inside her lakeside home is the first homicide in several years in a northeastern Indiana county.

Wilma Ball was found dead Wednesday in her home on Lake James. Officers noticed “unusual and suspicious” circumstances inside the home near Angola, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office said.

The county coroner’s office ruled Ball’s death a homicide, making it the first homicide reported in Steuben County in nearly five years, WPTA-TV reported.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Mike Meeks said Thursday that Ball was stabbed and there were no suspects. The investigation is still in its preliminary stages and Indiana State Police and the Steuben County prosecutor’s office are assisting.

Max Robison, who has a lake house two doors down from Ball’s residence, said two women found Ball’s body Wednesday after she failed to show up for her golf tee time.

“We thought it was a natural death, and it was even more shocking when we found it was a homicide,” he told WPTA-TV. “None of us around here can understand why this would happen.”