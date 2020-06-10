Indiana will move on to stage four of reopening on Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday afternoon that Indiana will be moving on to Stage Four of the Back On Track Plan a couple of days early, thanks to positive data from the state health department.

The next stage begins Friday morning at midnight, after a month of continuous decline in hospitalizations and other data related to the COVID-19 virus. This allows for social gatherings of up to 250 people, restaurant dining rooms opening up to 75%, bars & nightclubs up to 50%, and more.

Charity gaming and casinos can open Monday morning at 6 a.m. with approval of the gaming commission. Festivals, fairs, parades & festivals remain closed but playgrounds can reopen Friday.