Indiana Weekly Crop Report 6-13-2021

Indiana Crop Conditions

Corn:

Fair 21%

Good 63%

Excellent 10%

Soybean:

Fair 21%

Good 63%

Excellent 10%

Crop conditions remained stable despite inconsistencies in rainfall, according to USDA’s NASS, Indiana Field Office. Soil moisture levels decreased slightly from the previous week, with 80 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate or surplus.

The average temperature for the week was 76.8 degrees Fahrenheit, 6.9 degrees above normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from 0.09 to 2.28 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 1.22 inches. There were 4.2 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending June 13.

Inconsistent rainfall across the State resulted in varied soil moisture. Scattered showers in northern Indiana kept crop conditions stable but did little to replenish subsoil moisture levels. More rain was needed to prevent stress in corn. Regular rain and occasional flooding in southern Indiana resulted in saturated fields and slowed hay harvesting for some.

Corn and soybean emergence neared completion and remained ahead of average. Crop conditions remained stable across the State. Growers continued to apply fungicides to wheat, as needed. Hay harvesting conditions were ideal for areas that experienced warm, dry weather. Livestock enjoyed stable pasture conditions with 70 percent of pastures rated in good to excellent condition. Other activities for the week included hay harvesting, herbicide application, fertilizer spraying, and installation of livestock fencing.