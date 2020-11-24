Indiana voter turnout percentage highest since 1992

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Indiana voter turnout hit 65 percent for the Nov. 3 General Election, the highest voter turnout percentage since 1992.

Secretary of State Connie Lawson released the numbers Tuesday. A total of 3,068,542 of Indiana’s 4.7 million registered voters cast a ballot for the election.

Voter turnout was at 58 percent in 2016 and in 2012. Turnout was at 62 percent in 2008, with a record number of ballots cast at 3,068,578 Hoosiers.

Wells County tied for the highest voter turnout with Hamilton at 75 percent turnout. Greene, Hancock and Whitley had 74 percent voter turnout.

Voter statistics for each county can be found here.