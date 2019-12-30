Indiana University testing license plate cameras for parking

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP): Indiana University has started a yearlong test of using license plate reading cameras for parking regulation enforcement on its Bloomington campus.

The project that began in November involves a camera mounted on a vehicle and comes as campus officials plan a switch from hang-tag parking passes to a system involving license plates registered by the parking permit holder.

The campus parking manager says the test is aimed at figuring out how to best implement the new system when bids are sought from vendors.

License plate readers are already used for parking enforcement in some cities and at other campuses, including Purdue University.