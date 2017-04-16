Indiana University plans new arena for volleyball, wrestling

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Indiana University officials are proposing construction of a new volleyball and wrestling arena for the Bloomington campus.

The plan calls for building the new arena with seating for 2,500 to 3,000 spectators on the northern end of campus, near the current football stadium and basketball arena.

IU officials estimate the new facility will cost $17 million, with funding from the athletics department and private donations. The IU Board of Trustees is expected to consider giving initial approval for the project during its meeting Friday at the IU East campus in Richmond.

The Bloomington Herald-Times reports IU’s volleyball and wrestling teams now hold most home competitions in University Gymnasium, which was built in the 1960s on the eastern edge of campus. It seats about 2,000 people.