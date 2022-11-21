Indiana Unemployment Rises In October

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s unemployment rate increased to 3% in October, up from 2.8% the previous month. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says despite the increase, the state gained 6,900 private sector jobs last month. The DWD says Indiana is again experiencing a peak in private employment, which stands at 2,782,000. The new jobs added in October are being attributed to gains in the manufacturing; private educational and health services; trade, transportation and health services; financial activities; and leisure and hospitality sectors according to Inside Indiana Business.

The state’s labor force participation rate ticked down slightly to 63.3% in October, though it remains above the national rate of 62.2%. The state’s unemployment rate remains below the national rate, which rose to 3.7%.