Indiana Unemployment Remains Flat During Month of April

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Indiana’s unemployment rate remained at 2.2% for the month of April.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says the state lost 3,000 private sector jobs last month, however the state’s labor force participation rose to 62.6% in April, remaining higher than the national rate of 62.2%.

The labor force, which includes residents who are employed or seeking employment, stands at 3.3 million. Indiana’s total private employment stands at more than 2.7 million.

Last month’s job losses were partially offset by gains in the manufacturing, private educational & health services, financial activities, and trade, transportation & utilities sectors. The state’s unemployment rate remains well below the national rate, which remained flat in April at 3.6%.