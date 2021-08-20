Indiana’s unemployment rate remains unchanged for July

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s unemployment rate for July remained unchanged at 4.1 percent, with the national rate at 5.4 percent.

According to data released Friday by Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the labor force for the state had a net decrease of 1,740 over the previous month. This included a decrease of of 630 unemployed residents and a decrease of 1,110 employed residents. Private sector employment increased by 17,100 over the previous month.

Indiana’s total labor force stands at 3.35 million, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment. The state’s 63.2 percent labor force participation rate is above the national average of 61.7 percent.