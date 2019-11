INDIANA (WOWO): No real change for Indiana’s employment numbers for October.

The state’s unemployment rate stands at 3.2 percent for October, lower than the national rate of 3.6 percent. Indiana’s labor force had a nearly-negligible growth of 567 over the previous month.

Indiana’s total labor force stands at 3.38 million.

There were drops in private sector employment jobs by 2,000 over the past month, mostly due to losses in the manufacturing and utility sectors.

