Indiana unemployment rate pushes higher

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – Indiana’s unemployment rate crept higher in August and now stands at 2.8%, compared to 2.6% in July, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate in August stands at 3.7%, compared to 3.5% in July.

“While the state’s unemployment rate increased slightly, the number of job openings continues to exceed the number of Hoosiers looking for work, and it remains a good time for Hoosiers to find a job, or pursue training to resume or advance their careers,” said DWD Interim Commissioner Josh Richardson.

There are about 145,304 open job postings throughout the state, while 16,409 Hoosiers received unemployment benefits last month.

DWD says private sector employment in Indiana increased by 600 jobs over the last month and is gain of 81,900 jobs compared to this time last year.