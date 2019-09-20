Indiana unemployment rate at 3.3%

INDIANA (WOWO): The unemployment rate in Indiana has dropped again.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics says Indiana’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.3% for August and remains lower than the national rate of 3.7%. It’s the lowest Indiana’s unemployment rate has been since February 2018.

Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of a little more than 2,100 over the previous month, and stands at 3.38-Million, with a 64.6% labor force participation rate.

August also had the lowest unemployment insurance claims so far this year.