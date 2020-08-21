Indiana unemployment numbers down to 7.8%

INDIANA (WOWO): There is some good news with today’s Indiana unemployment numbers.

Indiana’s unemployment rate dropped from 11.1 percent to 7.8 percent for July, while the national rate is at 10.2 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of more than 75,000 over the previous month, but overall things have improved since June.

Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.31 million, and the state’s 62.8 percent labor force participation rate is above the national rate of 61.4 percent.