FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Unemployment is down in Indiana.

The state’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.4% for July and is lower than the national rate of 3.7%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The last time Indiana’s unemployment rate was this low was in April 2018.

The state’s labor force had a net decrease of more than 6,600 over the previous month, including more than 1,200 unemployed residents who stopped looking for work.

The state’s total labor force stands at 3.38-million.