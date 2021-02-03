Indiana tops 10,000 coronavirus deaths during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): Indiana has surpassed 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths since the first cases were reported in the state nearly 11 months ago.

The state Department of Health on Tuesday added 65 coronavirus deaths occurring over several days to the statewide total, pushing it to 10,054 fatalities including both confirmed and presumed COVID-19 infections.

State officials expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Monday, making vaccine appointments now available to health care workers and anyone ages 65 and older.

Nearly 1,500 deaths have been recorded statewide during January, which was the third-deadliest month after November and then December saw new peaks for the state.