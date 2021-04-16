Indiana to transition to new high school equivalency test

INDIANA (WOWO/Inside Indiana Business): Indiana will switch to a new high school equivalency test on July 1st.

The state Department of Workforce Development says HiSET, which is used in more than 25 states and territories, will be another way for Hoosiers without a high school diploma to demonstrate their skills and knowledge.

The exam is consistent with the curricular emphasis found in today’s high schools and aligns with the College and Career Readiness Standards for adult education.

The seven-hour exam covers five subject areas, including math, science, social studies, and language arts. It will be available in both English and Spanish, and in both paper and digital formats.