Indiana to track COVID-19 in schools with new data dashboard

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): A new online tool designed to help track COVID-19 cases in Indiana schools is expected to be released by the end of the month.

State officials provided the first historical snapshot of school COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Dr. Kristina Box, the commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health, said about 2,000 schools, over 70% of those across the state, have already inputted data.

Initial numbers indicate more than 1,100 schools reported no COVID-19 cases, and more than 900 reported at least one case.

As early as next week, the school data will be available to the public and searchable by individual school.