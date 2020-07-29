Indiana to remain at stage 4.5 of Back on Track Plan

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Governor Holcomb announced that Indiana will remain at Stage 4.5 of the Back on Track re-opening plan, meaning that indoor and group gathering capacities will remain the same through August 27th.

Holcomb expressed that he’s optimistic that numbers surrounding the Pandemic are trending in the right direction, and that putting the re-opening in a holding pattern, for now, will make sure that Indiana doesn’t experience a sharp resurgence of the coronavirus.

Holcomb also extended his moratorium on evictions and foreclosures until August 14th.