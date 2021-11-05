Indiana To Challenge Three Biden Vaccine Mandates In Court

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita says the state will challenge the Biden administration’s latest workplace vaccine mandates in three separate lawsuits in the coming week. Indiana plans to file its first lawsuit Thursday afternoon, challenging the mandate requiring federal contractors to be vaccinated. It expects to file a separate lawsuit Friday against the Occupational Safety and Health Administration mandate, which will require Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The state will file a third lawsuit next week, pushing back against a vaccine mandate for those who work in nursing homes, hospitals and other facilities that receive money from Medicare and Medicaid.