All of Indiana under threat of freezing rain mixed with snow

INDIANA, (WOWO): The entire state of Indiana has been placed under a Winter Weather Advisory by the National Weather Service.

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all possible overnight into Monday morning, making for a messy morning commute.

By the early afternoon, everything should be dry again. However, light ice accumulations and 1-3 inches of snow are expected.

Meantime, temperatures will warm rapidly over the next few days. We’ll hit highs in the 40’s both Wednesday and Thursday as a new system brings rain. Also, be prepared for fog during these days, with all the snow melt and moisture in the area. Highs fall back below freezing on Friday, which brings the snow and lake-effect snow chances back.