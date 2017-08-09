Indiana Tech softball moves back to New Haven

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Tech’s softball team is headed back to New Haven.

The school made a deal with the New Haven-Adams Township Parks and Recreation Department to play at Havenhurst Park after providing about $40,000 in upgrades, according to the Journal Gazette.

Last season the team played at various other locations after the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics changed its size standards for women’s softball fields.

Indiana Tech had proposed building a sports complex at Fort Wayne’s Memorial Park earlier this year, but that was shot down after veterans and area residents opposed it.