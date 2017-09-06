Indiana Tech reaches new enrollment record

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Enrollment continues to grow at Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne.

The university says this academic year, it reached a total enrollment of more than 10,000 students for the first time ever, with 10,282 students enrolled across the school’s main Fort Wayne campus, 14 regional campuses, and online program.

That’s a 2.5% increase over the previous year. The biggest bump is at the Fort Wayne campus itself, seeing 6.4% more students enrolled this year.

Indiana Tech President Karl Einolf tells Inside Indiana Business the growth shows that prospective students are seeing Indiana Tech’s commitment to providing a high-quality education.