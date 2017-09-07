Indiana Tech prepares to boost Pro Gaming program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne college is diving even deeper into the realm of “eSports.”

eSports is a form of competition among videogamers that generates millions of dollars in both prize money and sponsorships every year, so Indiana Tech is hiring a head coach for their developing varsity eSports program, which has grown from an on-campus club three years ago to a scholarship-granting team that’s a founding member of the National Association of Collegiate eSports.

Recreation and Community Life Coordinator Kyle Klinker says the program is structured like a traditional athletics program, and Indiana Tech is even investing in a gaming arena in an unused part of campus.