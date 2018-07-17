Indiana Tech partners with Indiana State Police, benefits current and former troopers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana Tech President and Indiana State Police Superintendent signed an agreement Tuesday to make Indiana Tech a preferred education partner of the Indiana State Police.

As per the agreement, Indiana Tech will provide corporate scholarships to current and former Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers, current and former ISP staff members and all spouses who wish to take undergraduate and graduate classes.

All eligible participants will receive a scholarship, and current or retired troopers who wish to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice will receive credit for their academy training.

“Indiana Tech is pleased to partner with the Indiana State Police to benefit the men and women who work so hard to protect and serve our state,” said Indiana Tech President Karl W. Einolf in a press release.

Indiana State Police employees interested in taking advantage of this opportunity can learn more at CPS.IndianaTech.edu/indiana-state-police.