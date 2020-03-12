Indiana Tech moves to online-only in response to coronavirus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne-based college is moving all of its classes online.

Indiana Tech officials have announced that all of the school’s traditional undergrad and College of Professional Studies in-person classes will move to be online-only from March 16th through March 30th, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21, due to coronavirus fears.

Students are being told not to return to campus until then, although dining services and student resident halls will be open if students have nowhere else to go.

This comes after Purdue, Purdue Fort Wayne, Indiana University, and Notre Dame announced similar moves.