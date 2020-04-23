Indiana Tech launches online application for student CARES Act aid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The COVID-19 Pandemic has hit many college students hard, financially. One local university is helping its students out.

Indiana Tech has established an online application form for current students to request federal CARES Act funding for financial hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students may submit their request for funding at the link found here.

Current Indiana Tech traditional undergraduate and College of Professional Studies (CPS) on-ground students who were enrolled at the university as of March 13, 2020 are eligible to request funding. CPS online students and international students are not eligible to receive CARES federal funds.

The federal government has allocated a total of $1.67 million in student relief funding to Indiana Tech. Eligible students may request funds for assistance with financial hardships that include – but are not limited to:

Reduction or loss of employment of a supporting family member or themselves due to economic disruptions

Increased technology expenses due to change of coursework being provided online

Change in housing arrangement expenses / additional rent expenses including having to break a lease

Increased medical expenses of a supporting family member or themselves

Increase in other expenses due to the economic disruptions from COVID-19

For traditional undergraduate students, the university has also completed refunds for room and board. All students who were living on campus and moved out when classes went online have received cash refunds for their housing fees and dining plans based on their move-out date.

Students who have questions about the federal CARES Act funds and the application process should contact Indiana Tech’s Office of Student Financial Services at FinancialAid@indianatech.edu or (260) 422- 5561 x2334. Applications for funding may be submitted via the short form found here.

For more information about Indiana Tech, please visit www.indianatech.edu.